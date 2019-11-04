Live Now
Water main repair to impact travel on Airport Road in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A water main leak could impact the Monday morning commute for motorists traveling in the area of Airport Road in Warwick.

City officials say a leak in the area of 536 Airport Road was discovered around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Warwick water department supervisor Terry DePetrillo said Monday morning that a gasket on an asbestos concrete pipe started leaking and water started flowing up to the street.

Though temperatures have dropped, DePetrillo said the cold wasn’t a factor.

Construction to fix the problem will take the road down to one lane in each direction Monday morning, and the repairs will likely take till noon.

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route if possible, or expect delays.

