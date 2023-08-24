WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The westbound lanes of Centerville Road (Route 117) are currently closed as crews work to repair a water main break.

Deputy Chief Michael Lima said the break happened around 9 a.m. in the area of 501 Centerville Road and it caused the pavement to buckle in several spots.

Both off-ramps from I-95 are also closed at this time and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible until repairs are made.

Lima said they’re still working on the timeline for when the road will be fully restored, but the work could last through the weekend and will likely lead to more closures in the area.

“Responding officers did a tremendous job assessing the situation and closing down portions of the road that needed to be closed to ensure motorist safety,” Lima said.