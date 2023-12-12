PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The abrupt closure of I-195 West heading into Providence has caused considerable travel impacts around the area.

The R.I. Department of Transportation announced the closure Monday night, saying it had to happen to make emergency repairs on the Washington Bridge. As a result, drivers are being diverted off the highway and through East Providence, leading to significant backups.

12 News will have updates every half-hour right here on WPRI.com, and live team coverage at noon on WPRI 12.

Live Cameras: I-195 West

Pinpoint Traffic Map