Elsa’s Impacts: Driving conditions deteriorating as rain, fog increase

(WPRI) — The heaviest rainfall from Tropical Storm Elsa is moving into Southern New England which is expected to cause issues on the roads Friday morning.

12 News has been on the road in Northern Rhode Island to show you the road conditions. Visibility is starting to worsen as the rainfall increases and fog rolls in.

There are a decent amount of cars on the road, so the R.I. Department of Transportation is advising travelers to drive slower due to the possibility of hydroplaning.

The rains really starting to come down here on I-95S. Traffic is currently stop and go. Stick with @wpri12 for the latest weather developments. pic.twitter.com/hySMrFnRn9 — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) July 9, 2021

RIDOT also reminds drivers that when your windshield wipers are in use, your headlights should be on.

7:45 a.m. – Lincoln

7:15 a.m. – Smithfield

6:45 a.m. – Cumberland

6:15 a.m. – Smithfield