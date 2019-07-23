Travel delays likely as RIDOT clears debris on I-95 South

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers heading through Providence are expected to run into traffic backups as crews from the R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) work to clear debris from I-95 South.

According to RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin, two lanes of the highway are closed in the area of Exit 21.

UPDATE: EMERGENCY Roadwork, Right lane, Right Shoulder blocked on I-95 SB at Exit 21 (Atwells Ave.) to Exit 20 in Providence Expect Delays in this area during rush hours. — RIDOT (@RIDOTNews) July 23, 2019

St. Martin said delays are likely and advised commuters to seek alternate routes if possible.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more information. This story will be updated and we’ll have a live look at the conditions starting live at 5 on WPRI 12.