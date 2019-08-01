Shifting again: Expect new I-95 lane changes between Thurbers exit and I-195

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The next phase to the shifting lanes of Interstate 95 in Providence is coming this weekend. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) says it’s part of making progress on the project to rehabilitate the Oxford Street Bridge.

The key point RIDOT wants to drive home is that, despite the lane split, drivers should stay in their lane, because they’ll proceed through normally.

On the northbound side, I-95 will have one lane on the left side of a lane split, with three lanes on the right.

Southbound, I-95 will have two lanes to the left of the split, three to the right. And effective Sunday morning, the new change will also allow access once again to Exit 18 (Thurbers Avenue).

The project is replacing the bridge deck one lane at a time.

RIDOT says if you usually enter I-95 at the Thurbers/Allens Avenue on-ramp, you may want to choose an alternate route or avoid the busiest times of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays.

The temporary traffic pattern will be changing every week or two, RIDOT’s Charles St. Martin said Thursday. The entire project is expected to be finished by mid- to late September.