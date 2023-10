LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Route 146 is back open after the Rhode Island Department of Transportation cleared a Friday afternoon rollover accident that stopped both lanes of traffic.

Route 146 South was fully closed and Route 146 North was down to a single lane after a tractor-trailer crash on the Wilbur Road overpass in Lincoln, RIDOT said in a social media post.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.