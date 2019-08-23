Road split to be installed this weekend on I-95 at Rt. 146

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More construction is coming to the highway in Providence: this time, in the tightly congested area of the ramp from I-95 northbound to Rt. 146 northbound.

This new project to rehabilitate the bridge—officially known as the Louisquisset Pike Ramp Bridge—starts at midnight Friday, when the off-ramp has to be closed outright until 5 a.m. Saturday. Traffic will be detoured at the State Offices exit, left onto Orms Street, and left again on Charles Street for the on-ramp to Rt. 146 North.

The overnight work will install lane split barriers. And part of this story may sound familiar: just stay in your lane, RIDOT says.

“Both lanes will go through the construction zone. It’ll take you right onto 146 North,” RIDOT’s Chief Engineer David Fish explained. “We’re just asking the public to be cautious.”

Fish said Friday morning his department is all too well aware it’s going to get congested as people have to change their habits.

The split-lane traffic pattern will remain in place through the end of October. The next phase is for all lanes to shift to the right, and the entire thing is on track to be done by fall 2020.

“We just ask that people use caution, watch your speed, be safe, and we’ll get through this together,” Fish added.

The project’s price tag is $6.5 million.

About 34,900 vehicles cross the bridge in a typical day.