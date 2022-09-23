PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bridge work could cause some traffic headaches on your drive into the capital city. Providence commuters are strongly advised to find alternate routes during the closure of Glenbridge Avenue.

DOT officials announced the road closure near Route 6 from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7. The week-long closure needed for a rapid replacement of the Glenbridge Avenue Bridge. During that time, RIDOT will periodically close other roads in the area – including Route 6.

Crews plan to demolish the old bridge, then slide the new bridge – adjacent to the structure into place – in just one week.

Traffic will be detoured around the area using Hartford Avenue, Killingly Street, Greenville Avenue and Manton Avenue.

The 53 year-old Glenbridge Avenue Bridge carries roughly 14,000 vehicles daily. The bridge project scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.