EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More changes are coming to I-195 West heading into Providence as the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) continues to work on the Washington Bridge.

Starting Friday, Aug. 25, the Gano Street off-ramp (Exit 1D) will be closed for about two months so it can be replaced, according to RIDOT.

Drivers looking to take that ramp will instead continue to Exit 1C (South Main Street) and loop back around to Gano Street.

(Courtesy: RIDOT)

The good news, however, is that RIDOT will also be removing the lane split that begins just before that off-ramp and shifting all lanes to the left. RIDOT said the change is being made three months earlier than planned, and the new traffic pattern will be in place for about a year.

It’s all part of a $78 million project to address the structural deficiencies of the Washington Bridge, which carries nearly 100,000 vehicles every day.