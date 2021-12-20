RIDOT: Prepare for delays on I-195 due to Washington Bridge construction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Monday is the first commute since the new lane shifts were put in place on I-195 West over the Washington Bridge.

The R.I. Department of Transportation is now asking drivers to prepare for delays as crews begin work on one of the most well-traveled and structurally deficient bridges in the state.

Starting at the Broadway interchange in East Providence, all four lanes have been narrowed and shifted to the right, while the Taunton Avenue, Veterans Memorial Parkway and Warren Avenue on-ramps are reduced to a single lane.

This stretch of highway is one of the busiest in the state, according to RIDOT, with the Washington Bridge carrying roughly 96,000 vehicles per day.

Good morning. Plan extra travel time today on I-195 West because of Washington Bridge construction and remember that all four lanes on the Washington Bridge go through to I-95. Don’t change lanes across the solid lines – it will help avoid slow downs for everyone behind you. — RIDOTNews (@RIDOTNews) December 20, 2021

The $76 million project is expected to be finished by summer 2026, and the goal is to not only renovate the bridge, but also add a new exit to Waterfront Drive in East Providence to support economic development, and an additional travel lane on the bridge to keep traffic flowing.

RIDOT predicts that when the project is done, the morning commute from the state line to the I-95 split will be reduced from 16 minutes to under ten.

