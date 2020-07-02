RIDOT closing bridge at Johnston/North Providence line until it can be replaced

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge, located at the Johnston/North Providence line, will be closed for public safety purposes beginning on Thursday, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced Wednesday.

RIDOT said the bridge is structurally deficient and truck drivers often ignore its posted three-ton weight limit. On one day in May, the agency conducted a count and said it saw nearly 100 overweight vehicles crossing the 71-year-old bridge which carries vehicles over the Woonasquatucket River.

Over a two-week period earlier this month, police from both towns issued 66 citations and 18 warnings, according to RIDOT, after which another one-day survey showed 25 overweight vehicles crossed the bridge.

As a result, RIDOT said the decision was made to close the bridge until it can be replaced, which at this time is scheduled for 2022.

Drivers will be directed to follow a detour using Waterman Avenue and Putnam Pike.