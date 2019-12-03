RI highway renumbering project postponed due to weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The highway renumbering project in Rhode Island has been delayed due to the weather.

It was supposed to continue Monday but has been postponed a week to December 9.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the exit numbers will change from the I-95 split to the Massachusetts state line.

According to RIDOT, the exit numbers will match up to mile markers, making it easier for drivers to figure out how far they have to go before their exit.

This process first began in 2017, when the highway signs were changed on I-295.

The numbering method is now required by the Federal Highway Administration.

Massachusetts, Connecticut, and other states will also be taking part.

RIDOT will renumber Route 24 from Portsmouth to the Mass. State line in the spring.