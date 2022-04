PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Overnight construction finished late on I-95 in Providence, causing headaches for drivers Tuesday morning.

Traffic was jammed on the northbound lanes due to emergency pothole repairs near the Viaduct work zone, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation.

RIDOT said to expect delays.

EKKK! You need an extra 10-15 mins heading into Providence on 95N – overnight construction wrapping up late and causing delays. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/F4dCq6sQT5 — Melissa Sardelli (@MelissaSardelli) April 26, 2022