PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Weekend delays possible in Pawtucket/Warwick

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A multi-bridge project in the Blackstone Valley is expected to cause weekend delays for commuters.

On Friday, DOT officials reducing I-95 in Pawtucket by one lane of travel throughout the weekend.

The closure will allow construction crews to demolish and begin replacement of the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge, according to the DOT.

Commuters are being advised to use Route 146 or I-295 as alternate route. The lane reduction is expected to create delays.

In addition, drivers should expect a detour on Roosevelt Avenue under the bridge. Earlier this week, drivers experienced a new traffic pattern change on I-95 north near East St. near Exit 30.

The work all part of a multi-bridge project to replace four bridges that carry I-95 commuters in both directions over Roosevelt Avenue and East Street.

The four bridges carry approximately 90,000 vehicles a day. The entire project is scheduled to be finished in spring 2021.

In Warwick, on-going work on the Knight Bridge will create weekend lane closures on I-295 North, just prior to Exit 1A.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will close one of the two travel lanes from Friday, September 25, re-opening prior to the morning commute on Monday, September 28.

During this time, RIDOT will place concrete on the closed portion of the bridge and allow it to fully cure before reopening it to traffic. Delays are possible.

