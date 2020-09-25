Pinpoint Traffic on WPRI.com

PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Weekend delays possible in Pawtucket/Warwick

Pinpoint Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A multi-bridge project in the Blackstone Valley is expected to cause weekend delays for commuters.

On Friday, DOT officials reducing I-95 in Pawtucket by one lane of travel throughout the weekend.

The closure will allow construction crews to demolish and begin replacement of the Roosevelt Avenue Bridge, according to the DOT.

Commuters are being advised to use Route 146 or I-295 as alternate route. The lane reduction is expected to create delays.

In addition, drivers should expect a detour on Roosevelt Avenue under the bridge. Earlier this week, drivers experienced a new traffic pattern change on I-95 north near East St. near Exit 30.

The work all part of a multi-bridge project to replace four bridges that carry I-95 commuters in both directions over Roosevelt Avenue and East Street.

The four bridges carry approximately 90,000 vehicles a day. The entire project is scheduled to be finished in spring 2021.

In Warwick, on-going work on the Knight Bridge will create weekend lane closures on I-295 North, just prior to Exit 1A.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will close one of the two travel lanes from Friday, September 25, re-opening prior to the morning commute on Monday, September 28.

During this time, RIDOT will place concrete on the closed portion of the bridge and allow it to fully cure before reopening it to traffic. Delays are possible.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/23/2020: Richard Arenberg, Political Science Professor, Brown University Watson Institute

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour