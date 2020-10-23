Pinpoint Traffic on WPRI.com

PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Travel lane reduction on Rte. 37 West underway

Pinpoint Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON/WARWICK: Drivers, bridge work in the West Bay is bringing changes to your commute.

The lane closures happening on Friday, October 23rd on Route 37 West in Warwick and Cranston.

Here’s what to expect — travel on Route 37 West is now reduced from two lanes to one between the ramp to I-95 north and the and the Pontiac Avenue interchange.

The new traffic changes will be underway until summer 2021. Commuters should plan for extra travel time.

The work is part of a multi-bridge project to repair and reconstruct 15 structures in Cranston and Warwick.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. You can reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/22/2020: Sarah Bratko

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour