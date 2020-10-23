PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Travel lane reduction on Rte. 37 West underway

CRANSTON/WARWICK: Drivers, bridge work in the West Bay is bringing changes to your commute.

The lane closures happening on Friday, October 23rd on Route 37 West in Warwick and Cranston.

Here’s what to expect — travel on Route 37 West is now reduced from two lanes to one between the ramp to I-95 north and the and the Pontiac Avenue interchange.

The new traffic changes will be underway until summer 2021. Commuters should plan for extra travel time.

The work is part of a multi-bridge project to repair and reconstruct 15 structures in Cranston and Warwick.

