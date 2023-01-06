PROVIDENCE/NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) –

Lots of traffic happenings in the Providence metro area. East River Street remains closed on weekdays due to work on the Henderson Bridge.

Crews are currently working to place steel at one of the bridge spans, install the temporary timber reinforcements, as well as doing drainage and utility work at the Massasoit Avenue roundabout.

The Hunts Mill Bridge may be back open, but there’s more work to be done. In the spring, RIDOT plans to work on the sidewalks and guardrails. The project is expected to be completed next summer.

Overnight closures continue on the on-ramp from Route 6 East to I-95 north and portions of West Exchange Street as a part of the Providence Viaduct Project. Drivers in the area should prepare for detours.

In Newport, traffic is flowing better at the Pell Bridge ramps after recent changes at two intersections.

The move aims to reduce congestion including changing the traffic signal at the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Halsey Boulevard, located next to the former Newport Grand. In this area, RIDOT installed a new traffic signal for drivers coming from downtown Newport on JT Connell Highway going to the Pell Bridge.

There is a new traffic light at the intersection of the new JT Connell connector road at Halsey Boulevard, where there was previously a stop sign.