PINPOINT TRAFFIC: South Coast Rail Project detours commuters in Mass.

Good morning. We squeeze in another dry day ahead of our next storm system. It's going to be a soggy start the weekend, with widespread rain, heavy at times, from late tonight through Saturday night. While we are NOT expecting damaging wind gusts, east winds will be blustery and an isolated thunderstorm is possible.

We'll have more on the weekend forecast in a moment. As for today, we'll see a mix of clouds and sun this morning with mainly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay a bit cooler than normal with highs in the low to mid 50s.