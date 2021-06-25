PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Safety upgrades on local bridge after several serious crashes

FALL RIVER, Mass., (WPRI) – Safety upgrades are set to begin on the Route 6 bridge connecting Fall River and Somerset, prompted after several serious crashes.

On Monday, June 28th, the Massachusetts DOT will be making additional safety upgrades after a series of crashes on the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The push coming after two motorcycle crashes, one fatal, where drivers were thrown off the bridge into the Taunton River.

Fencing will now be installed on the bridge ramp on-top of the jersey barriers.

According to MASSDOT, the safety improvements will be done between 5:30 am and 1:30 pm daily – for the next three to four weeks.

Intermittent ramp closures to Route 79 south, which would be done at night, are also possible. Other safety improvements include, a larger, more visible speed limit sign near the entrance to the ramp and a series of yellow, reflective panels meant to warn motorists to steer right.