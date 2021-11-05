Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Video shows speeding car believed to be Henry Ruggs III moments before deadly crash
Video
Top Stories
Son and colleagues to eulogize soldier-diplomat Colin Powell
Live
US hiring rebounded in October, with 531,000 jobs added
Video
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Rte. 10 bridge work continues in Cranston with lane closures
Video
‘The Rock’ pledges to stop using real guns on film sets
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Mask On/Off? Vaccination Proof?
Travel Restrictions
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
Pfizer's COVID pill cut death, hospital risk by 89%
Video
Top Stories
Baker: 500+ locations to offer vaccines for children ages 5-11 in Massachusetts
Video
Top Stories
Are COVID-19 boosters the same as the original vaccines?
Video
US mandates vaccines or tests for big companies by Jan. 4
Video
‘I want to stay very healthy’: RI begins vaccinating younger children against COVID-19
Video
Air Force says nearly 8,500 miss deadline for COVID-19 shots
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Housing Hurdles
Hospital Hardships
Opioids: How to Get Help
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Memories of McCoy
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Council president calls report on city clerk ‘horrific’ as clerk vows to fight ‘political process’
Video
Top Stories
RI school president on leave after NY lawsuit alleges sexual abuse in the ’80s
Video
Feds won’t seek death penalty against Providence man in kidnapping, murder case
Video
North Kingstown superintendent was told about naked ‘fat tests’ in 2018
Video
NK School Committee calls closed-door meeting amid scandal over naked ‘fat tests’
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
High School
Friday Night Blitz
Team of the Week
Hometown Hero
Big Game Bound
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Japan 2020
Double OT
Top Stories
Bryant’s Grasso tight-lipped about star Peter Kiss’ return
Video
Top Stories
St. Rays eases past EWG to advance to D3 semis
Video
URI bullies Johnson & Wales in exhibition tune-up
Video
Pilgrim High School bleachers closed ahead of homecoming game due to code violations
Video
Patriots will look to run the ball with Harris vs. Panthers
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
CBS announces schedule for 2021 holiday specials
Video
Top Stories
Housing Hurdles: A 12 on 12 Digital Original debuts
Video
Slow Start: A Target 12 Investigation
Video
Small But Strong: Aspen’s Story
Video
Target 12: The Forgotten
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
The Rhody Roundup: Are you keeping in touch with your ex?
Video
Top Stories
Rhode Show Rewind: Comic Con comes to town!
Video
In the Kitchen: Cranberry Salsa
Video
Scouting for Food helps neighbors in need
Video
Living your best life is in your blood
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
Contests
12 Gives Back
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Rte. 10 bridge work continues in Cranston with lane closures
Pinpoint Traffic
by:
Melissa Sardelli
Posted:
Nov 5, 2021 / 08:47 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Nov 5, 2021 / 08:47 AM EDT
Providence
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Rte. 10 bridge work continues in Cranston with lane closures
Video
4 charged in ‘gang shooting’ brought before a judge
Video
Council president calls report on city clerk ‘horrific’ as clerk vows to fight ‘political process’
Video
Police: Providence nightclub manager tried to bribe Board of Licenses staffer
Video
Feds won’t seek death penalty against Providence man in kidnapping, murder case
Video
Senators grill school officials about teacher vacancies in Providence
Video
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Dan Yorke State of Mind
DYSOM: 11/5/2021: Shawn Selleck, Providence City Clerk
Video
More Dan Yorke State of Mind
Don't Miss
American Girl Dolls, Risk, sand make it to Toy Hall of Fame
CBS announces schedule for 2021 holiday specials
Video
‘It’s time’: Newport Hobby House set to close after 30+ years in business
Video
‘We need to help our neighbors’: Cranston woman collecting donations for struggling Haitians
Video
Sam Adams’ new ‘Space Craft’ beer is ready for take off
PETA wants MLB to change the term ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’
Dad bod FTW, amirite? Dictionary adds hundreds of new words
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams
Community Events & Happenings
Live music returns to PPAC
CBS announces schedule for 2021 holiday specials
Video
Winter Weather: 5 ways to help stay warm when the power goes out
Video
More Community