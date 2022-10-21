WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Traffic changes in the West Bay aim to make for a safer drive along a troubled stretch of roadway.

A so-called “road diet” currently underway in Warwick along a section of Main Ave. (Rte. 113) – between Rte. 5 and Jefferson Boulevard.

RIDOT officials say the move will address chronic issues of speeding, crashes and narrow lanes on the busy roadway – citing 59 crashes in the past five years, including one fatal and 14 with injuries.

The previous 4 lane road, 2 lanes in either direction, is now down to three lanes. There will be one travel lane in each direction with a new center lane which is used both-ways as a left turn lane.

According to the DOT, studies have shown that crashes within road diets are reduced by upwards of 40 percent. The three-lane configuration will begin at Bailey Street and end at Sycamore Avenue.

The transition back to a four-lane road will occue on either end of Main Avenue.