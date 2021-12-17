PINPOINT TRAFFIC: RIDOT: Plan for delays on I-195 due to bridge work

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Commuters can expect to see some changes Friday morning on I-195, along with an increase in travel time, as work on one of the most structurally deficient bridges in the state gets underway.

That's according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), which says there will be lane shifts as well as reductions for the westbound on-ramps so construction crews can begin rebuilding the Washington Bridge.