PINPOINT TRAFFIC: RIDOT: Plan for delays on I-195 due to bridge work
Pinpoint Traffic
by:
Melissa Sardelli
Posted:
Dec 17, 2021 / 07:05 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 17, 2021 / 07:05 AM EST
Providence
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: RIDOT: Plan for delays on I-195 due to bridge work
Video
Travel delays expected on I-195 as work begins on Washington Bridge project
Video
RI researchers vie for FDA’s approval on new ‘bubbler’ device to detect COVID-19
Video
RI State Police hosts 14th annual Kids, Cops and Christmas toy drive
Video
Poet and advocate Crystal Williams named next RISD president
Truck crashes into several vehicles, home in Providence
Video
Community Events & Happenings
CVS lifts Charity Classic total to $25M, commits $2M yearly to new Hometown Fund
WPRI 12, Marines, Cardi’s host Toys for Tots drive as families continue to face challenges
Video
Day of Giving: Help feed RI families in need by making a donation
Video
