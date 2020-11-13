PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Project updates from across the state

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Bridge work in Warwick continues on the Centerville and Tollgate bridges.

This week, crews made progress with the overnight installation of guardrails and bridge joints.

If you’ve traveled this way you probably noticed the uneven pavement due to milling on Rte. 117 (Centerville Rd.) and Rte. 115 (Tollgate Rd.) Lane closures and one-way traffic through this area continues to slow commuters during the daytime hours.

On the Pawtucket/Central Falls line, crews recently installed curbing and sidewalks on Rte. 114 (Broad St.) in Providence.

Storm drain installations continue along Rte. 10 South. Work on the new flyover ramp bridge from Rte. 10 North to Rte. 6 West and the Rte. 6 viaduct continues with the structural steel additions and deck forms.

Steel sheeting will be installed at the Broadway bridge soon and construction of the Harris Ave/Tobey St. bridge is ongoing.

Preparations for a new traffic light on the Cranston and Warwick line are underway on Rte 5 along with drainage work.

