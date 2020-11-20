PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Preps underway in N. Smithfield for upcoming bridge repairs

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Changes are coming to your commute if you live in the Blackstone Valley.

This week, the Department of Transportation began pre-construction activities on the replacement of the Union Village Railroad Bridge in North Smithfield.

The bridge is a popular route traveling to and from Woonsocket. It carries Great Road over the Providence and Worcester rail line between Lapre Road and Meadowbrook Drive.

Temporary daytime lane closures are expected for utility work and tree trimming, according to DOT.

Demolition is expected to begin soon on the structure. Crews will replace the west side of the bridge first, then shifting traffic onto the newly built portion so it can demolish and replace the eastern side of the bridge.

Completion on the 89-year-old deficient structure is expected in late 2022, early 2023.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.