CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) -RIDOT reminding drivers of a second weekend bridge deck installation of the Pontiac Ave Bridge.

The “bridge slide” as it is called, requires a closure of Pontiac Avenue at the Route 37 overpass. Parts of Route 37 East will also be impacted – but drivers will still be able to access the Pontiac Ave. ramps to Route 37. The work beginning on Friday night will disrupt your commute until Monday, November 21 at 6 a.m.

Similar to the previous weekend, RIDOT will demolish one half of the bridge and slide the new bridge deck into place.

In Providence, a new lane split affecting drivers heading west on I-195 scheduled for Friday night. The new traffic pattern creates a work zone in the middle of the Washington bridge and will be in place for approximately one year. The split will have two lanes to the left and one lane to the right.

Drivers accessing Gano Street and South Main Street should keep right at the split. The project includes other improvements and addresses chronic congestion.

Final completion of the project is expected in 2026.