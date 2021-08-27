PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Paving project in Providence to last 6-8 weeks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A new paving project at the Eddy Street Bridge in Providence is underway.

Lane shifts were recently removed on I-95 North and South near exits 19 and 20. The lanes now returned to a normal configuration.

On August 29, DOT crews will resurface roughly one mile of I-95 from the bridge to Atwells Ave. and Westminster overpasses.

The project is expected to last – six to eight weeks. Commuters advised to slow speeds on the rough and uneven pavement.

The Eddy Street Bridge and is one of the busiest stretches of highway in Providence carrying more than 167,000 vehicles a day.

The 18.5 million dollar project will wrap up summer 20-22.