Pinpoint Traffic on WPRI.com

PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Overnight roadwork in Attleboro could create delays

Pinpoint Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATTLEBORO, Mass., (WPRI) – Roadwork in Attleboro could create slowdowns for overnight commuters.

This week construction crews beginning work on Route 123 from the Norton town line to Pleasant Street in Attleboro.

The milling and paving project will take place nightly during the hours of 8 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Drivers can expect alternating lane closures in and around this area.

The project scheduled to run through Wednesday, September 23rd.

DOT officials are advising drivers to expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

9/16/2020: Erika Sanzi

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour