PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Overnight roadwork in Attleboro could create delays

ATTLEBORO, Mass., (WPRI) – Roadwork in Attleboro could create slowdowns for overnight commuters.

This week construction crews beginning work on Route 123 from the Norton town line to Pleasant Street in Attleboro.

The milling and paving project will take place nightly during the hours of 8 p.m. through 5 a.m.

Drivers can expect alternating lane closures in and around this area.

The project scheduled to run through Wednesday, September 23rd.

DOT officials are advising drivers to expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.