PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Newport Pell Bridge ramp project aims to reduce congestion

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – Newport is a popular spot especially this time of year, but bridge work underway could bring changes to your commute.

Lane shifts started the week of August 9th on Route 138 as a part of the Pell Bridge ramp project. The DOT shifting travel lanes on both sides of Route 138 to the right, between the Newport Pell Bridge and the JT Connell Highway overpass.

The change will provide room in the median for crews to begin bridge preservation work. All lanes of travel will remain open and no delays are expected, according to the DOT.

Commuters will notice the right lane on Route 138 East coming off the bridge is now an exit-only lane for the downtown Newport exit.

The Pell Bridge ramps phase 2 project aims to reduce congestion and back ups on the Newport bridge in and from Newport’s north end to the downtown area.

The $74 million dollar project is set for completion in 2024.