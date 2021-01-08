Pinpoint Traffic on WPRI.com

PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Henderson Bridge project brings changes for next 2 years

Pinpoint Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Recent changes on the Henderson Bridge could complicate your drive a bit.

The replacement project currently underway requires several lane closures. In December, lanes were reduced on the bridge heading west. Now, the Department of Transportation implementing lane closures heading east.

Traffic on the Henderson Expressway heading east toward East Providence has been reduced from two lanes to one lane from the access road from Waterman Avenue in Providence to Massasoit Avenue in East Providence.

Massasoit Avenue in East Providence in both directions also reduced from two lanes to one lane at the Henderson Bridge interchange, between Wilmarth Avenue and Dexter Road.

The lane closures will allow crews to build connector roads. A traffic shift is planned for mid-January, reducing drivers to a single lane in each direction on the southern side of the bridge for nearly two years.

During that time, the northern side of the bridge will be demolished and rebuilt.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/30/2020: Dr. Alexandria Caple

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community