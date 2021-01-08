PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Henderson Bridge project brings changes for next 2 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Recent changes on the Henderson Bridge could complicate your drive a bit.

The replacement project currently underway requires several lane closures. In December, lanes were reduced on the bridge heading west. Now, the Department of Transportation implementing lane closures heading east.

Traffic on the Henderson Expressway heading east toward East Providence has been reduced from two lanes to one lane from the access road from Waterman Avenue in Providence to Massasoit Avenue in East Providence.

Massasoit Avenue in East Providence in both directions also reduced from two lanes to one lane at the Henderson Bridge interchange, between Wilmarth Avenue and Dexter Road.

The lane closures will allow crews to build connector roads. A traffic shift is planned for mid-January, reducing drivers to a single lane in each direction on the southern side of the bridge for nearly two years.

During that time, the northern side of the bridge will be demolished and rebuilt.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.