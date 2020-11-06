PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Final weekend of I-95 lane closures through Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s good news for I-95 commuters – as a series of interstate lane closures through the City of Pawtucket are wrapping up.

It is the 8th weekend drivers will see lane closures near Exit 30 – beginning Friday, November 6th until Monday morning.

The DOT reducing travel from three to two lanes. The closure is needed for the demolition and replacement of the East Street bridge. Commuters, expect delays and use Route 146 and I-295 as alternate routes.

In addition, Exit 30 on I-95 North will close. The off-ramp will be closed from 10 a.m. on Friday to 3 p.m. on Monday.

Motorists will follow a detour using Exit 29 to Broadway or take Exit 2b in Massachusetts to Route 1 north, then get on I-95 south and take Exit 29.

Exit 30 southbound will remain closed until mid-November, as well as the Fountain Street on-ramp to I-95 North.

Traffic on East Street under the bridge will also detoured. The project is scheduled to be completed Spring 2021.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.