PINPOINT TRAFFIC: E. Prov. bridge replacement project will detour drivers

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Recent road closures related to a bridge replacement project in East Providence will send drivers on a detour for months.

On Friday, June 5th, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation closed a section of Waterfront Drive, from Dexter Street to Warren Avenue, as part of the ongoing replacement the Henderson Bridge.

The road will remain closed until Spring 2022 when it will be reconfigured. According to DOT, the new roadway will connect Massasoit Avenue to the south of the bridge and to the Henderson expressway to the north of the structure.

During the closure of Waterfront Drive, motorists can detour using Valley Street and North Brow Street – an area with very little traffic.

