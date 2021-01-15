PINPOINT TRAFFIC: DOT project updates, what to expect on your commute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The cold winter months are not stopping construction crews from continuing on with projects across our area.

Here’s the latest…

Crews working on the Henderson Bridge in East Providence are removing the concrete median barrier and installing a temporary one. Work this week includes, striping and completing the temporary ramp at South Angell Street, and completing temporary traffic signal systems for the upcoming traffic pattern change, planned for January 22.

In Providence, the beat goes on regarding the Route 6/10 interchange reconstruction project. This week, crews working to demolish the Westminster Street Bridge over Route 10 North.

The work including the installation of deck forms and overhang brackets at the Route 10 North to Route 6 West flyover bridge. Crews also plan to construct retaining walls at the Tobey Street and Harris Avenue bridges.

Heading south to Richmond, the replacement of the Kingston Road Bridge is halfway done, according to DOT officials.

On Route 138, shoulder closures and lane shifts remain in place for highway lighting installations before and after the bridge. Preparations are underway for the next phase of lane shifts onto the new northbound side.

Several ongoing construction projects are in winter shutdown through mid-April.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.