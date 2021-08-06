PINPOINT TRAFFIC: DOT project updates across the Ocean State

(WPRI) – Lots of improvements this week happening across the Ocean State on our local roadways.

In Providence, the Henderson Bridge project is well underway with crews working on pier demolition. Preparations are continuing for steel demolition over the Seekonk River – which will require the mobilization of a barge.

This week, in the west bay crews continued to work on the Route 5 reconstruction project. Electrical and sewer work on route 5 underway along with daytime lane closures heading south between Knight Street and I-95.

Aquidneck Island drivers still seeing ramp work on the Newport Pell bridge near JT Connell highway and the rotary. Crews will be removing curbs and sidewalks in order to widen the roadway.

Blackstone Valley commuters have been dealing with daytime lane closures on Route 116 this week, while crews work on the Louisquisset Pike Bridge install rebar and work on drainage projects.

According to the DOT, crews will pour the bridge deck early August.