PINPOINT TRAFFIC: DOT permanently closes pair of highway ramps in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – A pair of highway ramps have closed in the Blackstone Valley, in hopes of making a smoother ride for drivers on Route 146.

On Friday, the DOT permanently closing two sharply curved highway ramps. According to officials, the move eliminates the tight weave due to ramps spaced too closely together.

The ramps include Exit 7A on Route 146 South and the on-ramp from Route 116 South to Route 146 South.

Drivers will now travel on Route 116 South, go a short distance past the closed ramp to the new traffic light, to access Route 146 South. In addition, RIDOT will shift all travel lanes to the left on Route 146 South.

The traffic change will allow for demolition and replacement of the original southbound bridge. Last year, crews demolished and replaced the northbound side of the bridge.

The new bridge will temporarily carry southbound traffic during the last phase of the project.

Project completion is expected by the end of 2021.

