PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Changes coming to your I-295 commute

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Heads up I-295 commuters, a traffic shift has your drive looking much different.

Lanes on I-295 North at the Greenville Ave. bridge shifting to the left onto the temporary bridge. The move, opens up the old northbound bridge so the DOT can demolish it.

Replacement is scheduled by late spring 2021. Starting on November 1, there will be a nightly closure of the Greenville Ave. bridge to allow crews to demolish it.

The closure will last 5 consecutive nights from 9 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Here’s a peak at the detour:

Traffic heading west will use the I-295 North on-ramp, get off at Exit 12A (Route 44/Putnam Pike), and use I-295 South to Exit 10 to get back to Greenville Avenue.

Eastbound traffic will be directed to use I-295 South, get off at Exit 9C (Route 6/Hartford Avenue), and use I-295 North to Exit 10 to Greenville Avenue.

The bridge is 50 years-old and carries nearly 78,000 vehicles a day. The $16.5 million project is expected to finish in fall 2022.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.