Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Many tickets for Patriots-Bills playoff game still available for as low as $35
Top Stories
Providence City Council to vote on Elorza’s vaccine mandate
Weather Alert: Turning Windy Today; Frigid Weekend; Stormy Sun. Night/Mon
Video
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Bridge work in the Ocean State moves forward
Video
GoFundMe acquires nonprofit fundraising platform Classy
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Winter Weather
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Travel Rules and Recommendations
Do I Need a Mask? Vaccination Proof?
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
Providence City Council to vote on Elorza’s vaccine mandate
Top Stories
As omicron surges, HealthCare.gov sign-up deadline arrives
Video
Top Stories
Unauthorized COVID testing sites ordered to close in RI, Mass. as company pauses operations nationwide
Video
COVID-19 pill rollout stymied by shortages as omicron rages
Video
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Video
Biden to double free COVID tests, add N95s, to fight omicron
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Holiday Rhode
Supply Chain Explained
Housing Hurdles
Hospital Hardships
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
Thousands of people ticketed in first 3 days of EP school zone camera enforcement
Video
Top Stories
DNA dormant for over a decade led to capture of RI man in faked-death case
Video
Eleanor Slater worker sues RI for ‘grossly negligent’ discrimination, retaliation
Fall River police officer Michael Pessoa fired 18 months after his indictment
Video
RI man who police believe faked his own death found in Scotland
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
High School
Friday Night Blitz
Team of the Week
Hometown Hero
China 2022
College
Big Game Bound
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Celtics
Red Sox
Double OT
Top Stories
Many tickets for Patriots-Bills playoff game still available for as low as $35
Top Stories
Boys North division track meet highlights
Video
Rask return, Pastrnak hat trick help Bruins beat Flyers 3-2
Patriots seek to overcome late-season struggles as they gear up for grudge match with Bills
Video
Photos: Show us your Patriots pride!
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
Target 12: Losing Ground
Video
Top Stories
Newsmakers 1/7/2022: US Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse
Video
Newsmakers 12/29/2021: RI Hospitality’s Venturini; Brown’s Dr. Ranney
Video
Newsmakers 12/23/2021: Dr. Philip Chan; Holiday Rhode
Video
Street Stories Holiday Special
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Chicken Momo’s
Video
Top Stories
Star of ‘Rent’ talks 25th Anniversary Farewell shows at PPAC
Video
Eye on RI: night out on the town!
Video
Elmhurst Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center offers a heightened approach for long term care & more
Video
The Rhode Home: Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Rhode Island
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Remarkable Women Contest
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Contests
12 Gives Back
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Bridge work in the Ocean State moves forward
Pinpoint Traffic
by:
Melissa Sardelli
Posted:
Jan 14, 2022 / 05:12 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2022 / 05:12 AM EST
Providence
Providence City Council to vote on Elorza’s vaccine mandate
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Bridge work in the Ocean State moves forward
Video
RIPTA to stop accepting paper bus tickets this weekend
$1M scholarship aims to make college more accessible to students of color
Video
East Providence man sentenced to prison for international money laundering scam
PC men’s basketball game on Saturday postponed due to COVID issues
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Dan Yorke State of Mind
DYSOM 1/14/2022: Robert Walsh, Executive Director of the National Education Association, R.I.
Video
More Dan Yorke State of Mind
Don't Miss
La Salle cheerleader becomes 1st girl to win varsity wrestling match in school’s history
Video
Specially-trained K9s successfully sniff out COVID-19 in Mass. schools
Video
‘Lost’ dog on New Hampshire highway leads police to owner injured in crash
‘Mudi’? Try a toy: American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds
Twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart
Video
Here’s how you can celebrate New Year’s Eve in Southern New England this year
Video
Crash survivor, fitness competitor gifted prosthetic ‘running blade’
Video
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams
Community Events & Happenings
Here’s how to dispose of your Christmas tree after the holidays
Here’s how you can celebrate New Year’s Eve in Southern New England this year
Video
Generous donation helps Warwick family meet $20K fundraising goal for charity
Video
More Community