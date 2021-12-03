PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Bridge work in Providence brings traffic changes for drivers

Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Crime
Politics
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
It’s Good News
Pinpoint Traffic
Meet The Team
Email Newsletters & Alerts
News Links
Sky Drone 12
ReportIt!
Download Our Apps
Top Stories
Nine lawyers allied with Trump ordered to pay $175K in sanctions over sham election lawsuit
Top Stories
Latte lover on your list? Check out these top coffee gift sets
RI DEM: Oil spill in Seekonk River linked to Tidewater Landing project headed by National Grid
Weather Now: Chilly, M.Sunny and Windy Today; Quiet and Cool This Weekend
Video
School chief: Discipline not needed for boy before shooting
Weather
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Hurricane Tracking
Weather Blog
Pinpoint Traffic
Flight Tracker
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Power Outages
Weather App
COVID
Track Cases & Data
Vaccine & Testing Info
Do I Need a Mask/Vaccination Proof?
Travel Guidance
School Updates
12 Responds
Vital Hotlines
Top Stories
RI COVID-19 cases top 900 for first time since January; state doc urges masks
Video
Top Stories
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
Video
Top Stories
‘The fire that’s here’: US is still battling delta variant
Video
Minnesota reports 2nd US omicron case in resident who traveled to NYC
Video
Pushing COVID-19 boosters, Biden says ‘we need to be ready’
Video
‘We will do what we need to do’: RI tourism industry watching new COVID variant closely
Video
WATCH
Video Center
Live Streaming: 12 News
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cams
Street Stories
12 on 12
Housing Hurdles
Hospital Hardships
Opioids: How to Get Help
The War on Alzheimer’s
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
Memories of McCoy
TV Schedule
FOX Providence
Who To Know
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
Special Reports
Target 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Steph Machado
Eli Sherman
Tolly Taylor
Gina Marini
Pulse of Providence
Nesi’s Notes
Inside the Mafia
Special Reports
Recalls And Warnings
Consumer Guide
Parent Guide
Top Stories
RI school official recuses herself amid naked ‘fat test’ scandal
Video
Top Stories
Court battle continues over high-volume SK school records requests
Video
Fall River lawyer accuses Bristol County DA of retaliation after Target 12 report
Video
Court hearing on naked ‘fat tests’ documents scheduled for Friday
Video
Pulse of Providence: Police Chief Hugh Clements
Video
Sports
Patriots: New England Nation
Red Sox
High School
Friday Night Blitz
Team of the Week
Hometown Hero
Big Game Bound
College
Celtics
Bruins
Providence Bruins
Japan 2020
Double OT
Top Stories
PC, URI game is a ‘rivalry’ renewed
Video
Top Stories
North Attleboro’s magical runs ends in championship game loss
Video
Sports betting ads: Industry weighs how much is too much?
Video
AJ Quetta named assistant coach of Bishop Feehan hockey team
Video
Manfred, Clark divergent views point to lengthy lockout
Video
Local Programs
Newsmakers
Pulse of Providence
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
The CW Providence
Top Stories
11/24/2021: Holiday shopping outlook; RI Food Policy Council
Video
Top Stories
Supply Chain Explained: A 12 on 12 Digital Original
Video
Cold Case: What Happened to Debra Melo?
Video
Target 12: Counterfeit Pills
Video
11/11/2021: RI GOP Chair Sue Cienki; reporters’ roundtable
Video
The Rhode Show
Watch Live Streaming Weekdays 9-10am
Happening Here
Food & Drink
Quick Bites
Homelife
Style
Living Healthy
Money Matters
Talking Tech
Rhode Extra
Contests
Rhody Deals
Top Stories
In the Kitchen: Holiday Charcuterie Board
Video
Top Stories
Celebrity Chef Duff Goldman shares holiday baking tips & recipes
Video
Eye on RI: local communities deck their halls
Video
Check before you deck (the halls)
Video
Aware Recovery Care can provide innovative at-home addiction treatment options
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
More
Community
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Remarkable Women Contest
Hispanic Heritage Month
Small But Strong
Opioid Crisis
Cold Cases
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
BestReviews
Contests
12 Gives Back
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Bridge work in Providence brings traffic changes for drivers
Pinpoint Traffic
by:
Melissa Sardelli
Posted:
Dec 3, 2021 / 08:16 AM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 3, 2021 / 08:16 AM EST
Providence
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Bridge work in Providence brings traffic changes for drivers
Video
Former police officer to lead civilian oversight of Providence Police
Video
Energy secretary: Offshore wind brings ‘gust’ of job growth
Video
Ready, set, glow: RI State House tree lighting returns after 2020 hiatus
Video
425 sets of pajamas collected for kids in foster care
‘We will do what we need to do’: RI tourism industry watching new COVID variant closely
Video
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Dan Yorke State of Mind
DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16
Video
More Dan Yorke State of Mind
Don't Miss
Roger Williams Park Zoo lit up for walk-through holiday spectacular
Video
Here’s how you can stay at The Grinch’s famous cave in Utah
Video
House from 'Home Alone' available for one-night stay
Gallery
3 sisters reach century mark at ages 104, 102, 100
Video
Johnston High School football player a star on both the field and stage
Video
Loose horse trots down Taunton highway
Video
Attleboro man wins $1M on scratch ticket given to him after open-heart surgery
LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com
WPRI 12 Live Cams
More Live Cams
Community Events & Happenings
425 sets of pajamas collected for kids in foster care
2022 Remarkable Women Contest
Video
‘You can’t find that anywhere else’: Small business event makes it easy to shop local
Video
More Community