PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Bridge work in Providence brings traffic changes for drivers

Good morning. It's back to a December feel today and this weekend, with temperatures this afternoon running about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Gusty winds are adding to the chill. Those winds are busy behind a cold front that moved through last night. Now cool and dry weather will settle in for the next few days. Winds will be from the west-northwest around 15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Those active winds are leading to another day of rough conditions on our local waterways. The Bay remains under a "Small Craft Advisory" with the waves around 2-4 feet.