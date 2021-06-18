PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Bridge work in Providence affecting travel by car and on foot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Construction crews recently shifting traffic on the Broad Street Bridge onto the newly constructed bridge.

Two lanes will remain open on the Broadway bridge. Meanwhile, the Broad Street bridge is open to eastbound traffic only.

Pedestrians will also experience changes crossing the Broad Street Bridge and will be directed to use a new sidewalk on the north side of the bridge.

Pedestrians crossing the Broadway Bridge follow a detour using the nearby Atwells Avenue Bridge to cross over the highway.

Demolition and replacement of the southern sides set to begin next week during the overnight hours.

The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.