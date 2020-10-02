PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Bridge closure scheduled for Monday in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – Drivers in North Kingstown will be dealing with a detour due to an upcoming bridge closure.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation closing the Goosenest Brook Bridge Monday, October 5th – for one day only.

The Lang Drive bridge is not far from Route 102 and provides access to a large number of homes in the area.

The work consists of concrete repairs, installation of a waterproof material, and resurfacing. During the closure, motorists are able access the Lang Drive neighborhood, motorists will be detoured using Route 102, Route 2 and Stony Lane.

The bridge work is all part of a larger, $4.2 million project including 11 bridges in North Kingstown and East Greenwich that is scheduled to finish in fall 2021.

