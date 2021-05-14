PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Bridge closure in Cranston will detour drivers for months

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A bridge closure will send drivers on a detour for the next several months.

The Park Avenue Railroad Bridge in Cranston closing May 14 for demolition and reconstruction for the next four months.

The bridge carries Park Avenue (Rte. 12) over Amtrak’s northeast corridor, between Elmwood Avenue and Wellington Avenue.

The detour route expected to delay drivers by 6-10 minutes. The structurally deficient wood deck bridge dates back to 1906 and carries 15,000 vehicles per day.

RIDOT is taking steps to replace this bridge as quickly as possible, and plans to reopen it prior to the start of school this fall.

Good news for some commuters – RIPTA will run a free shuttle at 30-minute intervals from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Final completion is scheduled for next summer.