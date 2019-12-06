PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG:

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Overnight lane closures are needed for a bridge demolition happening in Lincoln.

This week, the Department of Transportation announcing they will be temporarily closing a portion of Route 116 (George Washington Highway) at the Route 146 interchange.

Crews will be working to demolish the northbound side of the Louisquisset Pike Bridge, which carries Route 146 over Route 116. Drivers will notice the closure starting Sunday, December 8th – then continuing for five days from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day.

Another series of overnight closures are scheduled in the summer 2020, when work shifts to the opposite side of the bridge.

For the first night of demolition work on Sunday, closures will begin earlier with Route 116 south closed starting at 5 p.m. and Route 116 north reduced to one lane of travel. Route 116 at the bridge will be closed completely from the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

