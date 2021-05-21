Pinpoint Traffic on WPRI.com

PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Weekend closures on Rte. 24 will detour drivers day/night

(WPRI) – Heads up Massachusetts drivers, work happening on Route 24 will send you on a 24-hour detour.

Culvert installation work starting on Friday, May 21, one week later than originally scheduled.

Traffic heading north and south, between I-195 and the interchange with Route 6 (President Avenue/Eastern Avenue) will be detoured day and night from until Monday, May 24 at 5 a.m.

The work is being done around the clock to minimize the roadway closure. Traffic heading northbound will be detoured first, and then as work progresses the northbound lanes will be opened and Route 24 southbound will be detoured.

Here’s a peak at the detours you can expect:

Route 24 north coming from I-195 east:
Continue on I-195 east to the exit to Route 24 south (Tiverton RI/Newport RI)
Take the exit to Route 24 south and continue to the exit to the Brayton Avenue exit
Take the exit to Brayton Avenue
Take right on Brayton Avenue to Eastern Avenue (Route 6)
Continue straight on Eastern Avenue (Route 6) to north Eastern Avenue (Route 6)
Continue on North Eastern Avenue to the rotary
Take the first right at the rotary to Route 24 north

Route 24 north coming from I-195 west:
Take the exit to Route 24 south (Tiverton RI/Newport RI) and continue to the exit to the Brayton Avenue exit
Take the exit to Brayton Avenue
Take right on Brayton Avenue to Eastern Avenue (Route 6)
Continue straight on Eastern Avenue (Route 6) to north Eastern Avenue (Route 6)
Continue on north Eastern Avenue to the rotary
Take the first right at the rotary to Route 24 north

Route 24 north coming from Rhode Island:
Take the ramp to Brayton Avenue
Take right on Brayton Avenue to Eastern Avenue (Route 6)
Continue straight on Eastern Avenue (Route 6) to north Eastern Avenue (Route 6)
Continue on north Eastern Avenue to the rotary
Take the first right at the rotary to Route 24 north

Route 24 South coming from Freetown:
Take President Avenue/Eastern Avenue exit to Route 6
Enter the rotary and take the second right to north Eastern Avenue (Route 6)
Continue straight on north Eastern Avenue (Route 6) to Eastern Avenue
Continue straight on Eastern Avenue (Route 6) to Brayton Avenue
Continue straight on Brayton Avenue
Take the second left to Route 24 south

