PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Series of Lane Closures Planned in Blackstone Valley

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Are you one of those drivers who commute during “off hours?”

Not dealing with rush hour delays can be great – but the trade-off often comes with a price and construction overnight can cost you time.

Paving in the Blackstone Valley will cause a series of lane closures. The work is happening on Route 146 in the area of Farnum Pike (Rte. 104) in North Smithfield.

The bridge will undergo milling and paving over the next several weeks.

The resurfacing project will result in overnight closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

At least one lane of travel in each direction will remain open during the duration of the project.

Closures of on/off-ramps are possible during this work as well.

Utility relocation work under the bridge will be underway this fall and next spring, and construction activities will ramp up in summer 2020.

The entire project projected to cost 13.9 million dollars with completion slated for next summer.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.

