PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Rte. 6 Lane Shift Affecting Your Providence Commute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation moves forward with bridge work in Providence.

The new lane shift is currently underway on Route 6 at the Woonasquatucket River Bridge, located just west of Hartford Ave.

According to DOT officials, the bridge carries 60,000 vehicles a day. Repair work on the highly traveled roadway was imminent after a recent inspection of the bridge revealed the structure is only one rating point away from being declared “structurally deficient.”

The new traffic pattern shifts all lanes to the right while keeping two lanes of traffic in both directions.

The changes are scheduled to be in place through 2020. Completion of the $10.8 million project is expected in 2021.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.