PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Roundabouts Popping Up In The Blackstone Valley

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) – Roundabouts are designed to increase safety and improve the flow of traffic. According to the RIDOT, they have proven to greatly reduce injuries and the severity of crashes.

Commuters in the Blackstone Valley are the latest drivers to see changes like these first-hand. A new roundabout is currently in use at the intersection of Diamond Hill Rd. (Rte. 114) and I-295 North, affecting traffic using the on- and off-ramps only.

A similar traffic pattern will be put into place heading south on I-295 starting in early October.



Just a reminder, as it does in all roundabouts, traffic will flow to the right. Traffic northbound (toward Broadview Avenue and Industrial Road) should use the inner or left lane and drive around the roundabout.

Traffic coming off the highway heading for the Chapel Four Corners area – you will use the right lane at the end of the exit.

Construction in this area is scheduled to wrap up Spring 2020.

