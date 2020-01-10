PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Roadwork Updates Across the Ocean State

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Winter is here, but that’s not stopping DOT crews from continuing roadwork projects across our area.

In Richmond, crews are constructing retaining walls on the Baker Pines Bridge. Commuters in the area will notice continued shoulder closures.

The nearby Carolina Bridge project has drivers still moving in an alternating traffic pattern. A temporary traffic signal is in place on Route 112.

Also in Richmond, utility work and lane closures are underway on Route 138, as well narrowing on I-95 Exit 3 ramps related to the Kingston Bridge project.

In the West Bay, lane closures and ramp narrowing is continuing in Warwick. Workers are focusing on concrete placement for the Centerville and Tollgate Bridge bridge decks.

Roundabout work on Diamond Hill Rd. in Cumberland is continuing to cause lane closures.

North Kingstown folks are still dealing with a left lane closure on Route 4 with barrier work happening on the Layfayette Road Bridge.

The 6/10 project is moving along with structural steel installations for the new bridge carrying Route 6 East over Route 10 South.

Barrier work is currently underway on the Victory Highway Bridge in West Greenwich with lane shifts present on Route 102.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.