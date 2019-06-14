Pinpoint Traffic Blog: Road Closures in Newport Near America’s Cup Ave.

Elm & Poplar Streets will be closed during alternate days and times

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) – Now, that we’re consistently seeing warmer weather – it’s no doubt bringing more traffic to Newport.

If you plan on making your way to Aquidneck Island in the coming weeks, a heads up on the temporary closure to two Newport roadways.

The road work is affecting your commute on Elm Street and Poplar Street at America’s Cup Avenue. Good news is that one of the two roads will remain open at all times during construction.

According to RIDOT, improvements are being made to the Newport rail line that runs between America’s Cup and the Point neighborhood.

Similar improvements were made to crossings last year at Admiral Kalfbus Road in Newport and Stringham Road in Portsmouth.

The work will take about one week at each rail crossing. The closures are scheduled to wrap up in July.

