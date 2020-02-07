PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: RI Exit Changes: Where and When is it Happening?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – New exit numbers will take some getting used to for many Rhode Islanders.

The highway re-numbering program is currently underway on several local roadways in order to meet the Federal Highway Administration guidelines which the majority of the country has been using for years.

DOT workers have been hard at work during the overnight hours in an effort to bring the Ocean State up to pace with the mile marker system, which lets drivers know how far they need to travel to reach their desired off-ramp.

It also allows for easier highway expansion if needed in the future without renumbering the entire roadway. So, where exactly are these new signs popping up now? Interstate 195 drivers commuting between the state line and the I-95 split, your exits are looking much different with variations of exit 1 and 2.

Route 10 from Park Avenue in Cranston to Route 6 in Providence and Route 37 from Post Road in Warwick to Natick Avenue in Cranston are all slowly changing by the day.

Charles St. Martin, a spokesperson for RIDOT tells me,”We expect to complete the current renumbering for I-195, Route 10 and Route 37 in the next two weeks.”

In the spring, Route 24 will be brought up to code from the Mass. state line in Tiverton to West Main Road in Portsmouth. In order to the make the transition easier for drivers, temporary signs indicating the old exit numbers will be up for an extended period of time.

The final highway to be done?

I-95 from the state line in Hopkinton to the Massachusetts border in Pawtucket scheduled for later this year.

