Live Now
Watch The Rhode Show
Pinpoint Traffic on WPRI.com

PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Northwestern RI Commuters Being Detoured for 2-3 Weeks

Pinpoint Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Drivers in the Northwestern part of Rhode Island are dealing with a new detour.

A collapsed culvert has forced DOT crews to temporarily close a local roadway.

A portion of Jackson Flat Road in Scituate in the Hope Village area is currently under construction.

The deteriorating culvert carries the Cranberry Brook underneath the road near the intersection of Jackson Flat Road and Main st.

Drivers can expect to see the detour for the next 2-3 weeks to Clinton and Hope Avenues.

Once repairs are complete some paving is planned.

That’s not all, next year RIDOT will begin work on a separate project to resurface Route 115 from Jackson Flat Road to its intersection with Route 116.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com