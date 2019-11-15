PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Northwestern RI Commuters Being Detoured for 2-3 Weeks

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) – Drivers in the Northwestern part of Rhode Island are dealing with a new detour.

A collapsed culvert has forced DOT crews to temporarily close a local roadway.

A portion of Jackson Flat Road in Scituate in the Hope Village area is currently under construction.

The deteriorating culvert carries the Cranberry Brook underneath the road near the intersection of Jackson Flat Road and Main st.

Drivers can expect to see the detour for the next 2-3 weeks to Clinton and Hope Avenues.

Once repairs are complete some paving is planned.

That’s not all, next year RIDOT will begin work on a separate project to resurface Route 115 from Jackson Flat Road to its intersection with Route 116.

Melissa Sardelli (msardelli@wpri.com) is the Pinpoint Traffic Reporter for WPRI 12 and FOX Providence. If you have a traffic concern or question reach out to me on Twitter @MelissaSardelli or find me on Facebook.