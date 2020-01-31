PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Milder Temps Helping Keep Bridge Project Moving

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – The milder temps this winter helping to keep many roadwork projects moving along this season.

In North Smithfield, on Route 146, commuters this week dealing once again with lane closures related to bridge work on the Farnum Pike Bridge.

The structure is well-traveled – carrying nearly 40,000 vehicles a day. So, the bridge work has been making for a bit sluggish ride by Route 104.

Last fall – a similar shift was underway affecting southbound drivers. The shift is a necessary part of a $13.9 million total replacement of the structurally deficient bridge.

Why is the shift required?

DOT workers say the lane shift moves traffic away from the median – which is where the temporary bridge structure will be built.

Pre-construction activities, including utility relocations which are currently underway. Construction activities are really expected to ramp up in the spring and the project will be completed in summer 2022.

